Mother of Thomasville shooting victim speaks out on gun violence

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A packed community forum hosted by Thomasville Police led to passionate discussion on gun violence, Thursday night.

For nearly three hours, police, homeowners, parents, and even victims shared issues and solutions to recent crime.

One Thomasville mother begged the community to help stop the violence, after her son was shot in last week's shooting.

"If I wouldn't have been home, my son wouldn't just be in the hospital. He would be dead," said Nikita Wade.

She says she found her son brutally shot outside her home on Crystal Street.

"I was standing in the middle of my kitchen like, where is my baby? Next, I hear boom, boom," said Wade.

Her son is still fighting for his life. The shooting is still under investigation, with one under arrest.

"I would've never thought in a million years something would happen to my son, so it's time for us to wake up and open our ears," said Wade.

A mother's worst nightmare that forced Wade to quit her job, and fear the safety of her own home.

"Some people wait until the last minute, but the last minute is too late," said Wade.

She says her message to the community is to act now and protect the local youth.

"Interact them with something positive, so they don't get mad and think about grabbing a gun," said Wade.

She says it's time for the community to work together, before someone else's son becomes the next victim of gun violence.

Wade says her son wants to talk. His eyes are open and he's responsive.

To find the family's GoFundMe account, click here.