Mother of hit-and-run victim seeking justice after alleged driver bails out of jail

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe Street last Monday. (Photo: Bruce's family)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The mother of a man killed in a hit and run in January is speaking out, asking why her son's alleged killer was allowed bond.

It's been a little over three months since 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce passed away after being hit by a car on North Monroe Street.

Now his mother, Marry Madison, is calling herself a fighter and hopes to fight for justice for her son.

Bruce was known to his family as a great father and son, as well as a talented musician and rapper.

His mother's still in shock that he is no longer here.

After the driver of that hit and run was arrested Thursday, she remembers the night Bruce was killed and doesn't understand how the driver did not help her son after the crash.

"If you were innocent why didn't you stay? How can you kill somebody; hit somebody, hit somebody like that and don't stay to see what you done wrong," she said. "I mean, if you are supposed to be doing the right thing and you're supposed to live right and do things right, I mean an honest person would have came and said, 'Oh my god.'"

Madison alleges the driver broke every bone in Bruce's body, including his skull.

She also expressed her disappointment the alleged suspect, 22-year-old Ryan Denzel Smith Mosley, was let out on bond.

According to court records, Smith Mosely was arrested last Thursday but bonded out of the Leon County Jail later that night. His bond was set at $10,000.

