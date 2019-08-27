Mother takes stand against 'Stand Your Ground' law



August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- A Tallahassee mother is finding her voice after a near-tragedy 13-months ago. She is speaking out against Florida's controversial 'Stand Your Ground' law and is trying to rally the community to support her.

"I haven't had a good nights rest since my son got shot," Keshonda Romain told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "The doctors said he was centimeters from death or centimeters from being paralyzed."

Roman said her life changed on July 14, 2018 when her then 22-year-old son was shot in the back. She said the experience gave her a new purpose and she now wants to work on advancing the conversation on gun violence. She wants to let people know they should not "wait until it hits home."

"I thought that would never happen to me," she said.

Her son ended up in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at a Tallahassee hospital, she said. He had allegedly been shot in the back after an argument with 39-year-old Travis Maddox, a convicted felon.

Her son faced a lengthy recovery, which included emergency surgery and still has fragment of the bullet lodged in his stomach, said Romain. She said the situation sent her into a depression.

"I felt like I didn't have fight anymore and I was holding on to what the justice system was going to do," Romain said.

Romain said her son was a college student who had never been in trouble except for a speeding ticket. This past week the family received a second blow.

"I feel like I'm a victim of a failed justice system due to the 'Stand Your Ground' law," she said.

Romain said that she was informed that an attempted murder charge was thrown out and that Maddox would only serve three years for the incident after he claimed he had shot her son in his own home in self-defense. A witness who corroborated Maddox's story had changed his account of what happened several times, Romain said.

"This man, that shot my son in the back, only got 3 years as a convicted felon with a firearm," she said.

Romain now plans to strike back by starting a non-profit called, 'Beat the Streets: Moms against gun violence.'

"I have suffered and I am going to fight as long as I can," she said. "How many parents have buried their child without getting the proper justice?"

Romain is in the process of establishing the organization and is working on the website. Anybody who has been affected by gun violence, or the Stand Your Ground' law is welcome to connect with her by email at keshandaformey27@yahoo.com.