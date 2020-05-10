Mothers celebrate their special day amidst pandemic

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For many mothers, this Mother's Day is being spent away from the people that they love most, due to Covid-19. Delia Edson is one of those mothers, "Just being with them is a huge difference and we are really really thankful for that."

That is a saying Delia has longed to share. The Director of Patient Experience at TMH, has been working around the clock since the pandemic began. When spring break began, her and her husband Brent made the decision to leave her children with their grandma. What was anticipated to be a week by week decision, turned into two months.

When Sammy Edson, Delia's daughter was asked what it is was like being away from her parents, she responded, "I mean it was hard because it is different you can't see them everyday you can't hang out with them."

While the family could not physically be together, they connected through technology and drive by's. Delia shares that while it did help it was not the same, "Nothing like just snuggling with your kiddo and holding them tight and giving them lots of squeezes and kisses."

Her husband, Brent Edson shares, "I have talked with friends who have had their kids with them over this time and the bickering and the fighting and I was missing that, I had to tell everyone, I miss that I miss having my kids around."

However on Mother's Day that distance was no longer. The family enjoyed the holiday reunited, at grandma's home Delia said after two weeks of intense quarantining she believed it was time to bring her children home.

And while the Edson's have a full nest, there are other families that can't be with their mothers on the day of moms. At Elmcroft Memory Care roughly 50 clients walked out onto the facilities front porch. They waved simple hello's to their famlies and children parked in the driveway.

One of those family members, Randall Bass, shares what it was like to see his mother Lula, "Just to see her happy and laugh again it touched my heart."

Erin Crane had her car full of family, to greet her mother in law, "We have not been able to physically see her in several weeks. And it was beautiful, she looks so good."

Some women were seen laughing, unable to contain their giddy. Others showed their love by exchanging gifts. But some, like Crane's relative, got emotional, breaking down in tears, "It says that she knows us and she misses us too," shares Crane.

While there were no hugs or kisses for many this Mother's Day, those at Elmcroft, felt the love of their relatives from afar. Crane expresses, "It is just realizing what is truly important and not taking things for granted."

