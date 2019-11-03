Motorcycle crash in Gadsden County leaves one woman dead, seriously injures one man

Updated: Sun 2:45 AM, Nov 03, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 3, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A motorcycle crash in Gadsden County leaves one woman dead and a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happening on Saturday afternoon on I-10, near mile marker 169.

Florida Highway Patrol says that the motorcycle was traveling on the outside westbound lane of I-10, when the motorcycle turned over.

This caused the motorcycle to skid into other lanes and threw off both riders.

The passenger, 64-year-old Leslie Johnson, died from her injuries.

The driver, 67-year-old James Johnson, is at Tallahassee Memorial being treated for unspecified serious injuries.

FHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

 
