Motorcycle crash near County Road 12 injures two

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash on County Road 12 that left two people injured.

Deputies say a motorcycle carrying two people was driving down County Road 12 near Beadel Road when a car tried to make a U-turn. LCSO says the motorcyclists did not see the U-turn in time and had to "lay down" the bike in the road. They were transported to the hospital shortly after with non-life threatening injuries.