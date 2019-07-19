Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting utility pole, electrical box

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash on Ile de France Drive late Thursday evening.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling in the northbound lane of Ile de France Drive when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the roadway to the right and continued to travel onto the east shoulder.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with a utility pole support line, redirecting the driver of the motorcycle to collide into an electrical box.

Authorities say after the impact, the driver was thrown off of the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with critical conditions.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS assisted FHP on the scene.