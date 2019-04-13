Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lake City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident happened on Southeast Baya Drive and Southeast Waldron Terrace. When officers arrived, the rider of the motorcycle, Michael Rentsch, was undergoing CPR efforts. LCPD units assisted with CPR until EMS personnel arrived. EMS ended up declaring Michael dead on the scene.

Witnesses say Michael was seen driving eastbound on Baya Drive. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but his motorcycle was seen leaving the travel lane, into opposing lanes and onto the sidewalk where it finally crashed.

Lake City Police Chief Dr. Aragatha Gilmore, expressed her sympathies, but wanted to stress the importance of wearing a helmet. She said, "While Florida does not require motorcycle riders over 21 years old to wear a helmet, our experience has shown that even minor crashes can be fatal to riders who choose not to.”

Michael wasn't wearing a helmet during the time of the crash, but it's not clear yet whether that would have saved his life. Investigators are still awaiting results from an autopsy report.

