Two suffer serious injuries after motorcycle crash at West Tennessee Street intersection

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of West Tennessee and Blountstown streets.

Police say the crash happened a little after 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two people were on the motorcycle, and they were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say lanes traveling east on West Tennessee Street are closed, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

TPD is asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the traffic homicide unit. You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.