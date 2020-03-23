Moultrie, Adel enact new curfews

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Cities across South Georgia are implementing new curfews as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Moutrie Mayor Bill McIntosh announced new city guidelines in regards to the coronavirus. A city wide curfew is now in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The Mayor is suspending all alcohol licenses for on-premise consumption through March 29. Moultrie City Hall lobby is also closed.

Mayor McIntosh is asking residents to keep their distance while out in public, and to limit gatherings to ten people or fewer.

Similar restrictions are also in effect in Adel. On Saturday, Mayor Luther L. Duke III declared a Local Public Health Emergency due to the "proliferation of COVID-19," though at least April 17.

According to the declaration, all city government meetings, including Adel City Council, boards and commissions, will be done by teleconference.

The mayor is closing all gyms and fitness centers, as well as dine-in services at bars and restaurants. Take out and delivery will be open. The mayor says any restaurants with on-premise beer and wine licenses will be able to sell beer and wine for take out for the duration of the declaration.

City officials have also enacted a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Adel city officials expect additional measures to come in the coming days and weeks.