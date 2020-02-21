Moultrie Fire Department to inspect 900 fire hydrants

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — The City of Moultrie says its fire department will begin inspecting the fire hydrants in the area on Monday.

The city says the inspection involves removing all caps on the hydrants, then lubricating the threads. The department will also flow water through them to make sure each one is working correctly.

The city has a total of 900 hydrants.

The city says firefighters will begin inspections in the northwest community. Following that, they'llcheck hydrants in the southwest, southeast and northeast parts of town.

The annual testing is essential to maintaining and improving the community's Class 3 Insurance Services Office Public Protection Classification, and to make sure the hydrants are working well enough for fire protection purposes.

The testing also monitors the health of the city's water system, identifying weak areas in the system along the way. The tests also remove materials that settle in the hydrant.

The city also says checking each hydrant improves the knowledge firefighters have of their locations.

Firefighters will also check to make sure there's enough clearance around the hydrants. The city is asking property owners to clear weeds and brush from blocked hydrants to aid in their easy identification and access.

At least 3 feet of clear access is required, according to the fire code.

During hydrant inspections, residents might experience temporary low water pressure or rusty water, the city says. The city says this won't harm people, but it may stain light-colored clothing. If you notice this, don't run your hot water, and do not do laundry until your water is clear.

Contact the Moultrie Fire Department at 229-985-1805 if you notice a hydrant in need of repair. If you have questions about discolored water, contact the city's utility department at 229-668-6000.

