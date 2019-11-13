Moultrie community mourns lost teen with vigil

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- Members of the Moultrie community are begging for answers in the death of 18-year-old Jayla Tranay Alexander.

Jayla was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Moultrie over the weekend.

Family and friends participated in an emotional candlelight vigil for the teen Tuesday.

During the vigil, they cried, pleading for anyone with answers to come forward and help the family get justice for their loved one.

Quentin Alexander, Jayla’s father, says he is angry at the loss of his daughter but hopes this loss will put an end to people being afraid to speak out after a crime.

“It’s me today but it could be you tomorrow. When you feel that burning of watching your dead child, you would want somebody to come forward immediately. If you don’t tell them that person that killed my child, maybe you’ll get lucky enough for that same person to bury your child. Then you will know that pain. Nobody needs to know this type of pain brother," said Alexander.

During the vigil, the group prayed, sang, released balloons and lit candles in an effort to raise awareness about the tragic loss of Jayla’s life and to ask the community to step up and get justice for her.

Jayla was a teen that her father said wasn’t even able to graduate high school before her life was stolen.

If you or anyone you know has any information that may lead to an arrest, you’re asked to contact the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.

