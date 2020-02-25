Moultrie parks and recreation complex set to undergo "major renovations"

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News/ Gray TV

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A park and recreation complex in Moultrie is receiving some much-needed renovations.

Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation officials said the $3.5 million project is expected to begin next month.

City officials told WALB these renovations will give families a new place to relax and play this summer.

“We’re going to dream big and put some projects together," said Greg Icard, the director of the Parks and Recreation Authority.

Icard said the project is in the interest of the community.

“Add a quality space for the people that live here in this community," said Icard.

Icard said they are adding a new splash pad, gutting the existing pool, making minor changes to the diving area as well as other improvements.

“So, it’ll be an area where you can bring families and come together and enjoy the hot summers in South Georgia,” said Icard.

Icard said they also have plans for the future.

“We’re trying to make the Parks and Recreation Authority a premiere recreation authority for this area,” explained Icard.

By doing so, Icard hopes it will bring a rise in tourism to the area.

“In order to attract tourism here, sports tourism, those kinds of things,” said Icard.

Which, Icard said will generate more money for the county.

Officials said the renovations are expected to be completed by September, leaving just enough time to enjoy the updates before summer ends.