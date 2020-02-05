Moultrie police looking for "armed and dangerous" suspects in shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Moultrie Police Department says it is looking for two "armed and dangerous" suspects in connection to a shooting from Monday.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Third Avenue Northwest around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paul Ward Jr. and Ja'keem Ward, who are both 18 years of age, are wanted for aggravated assault and gun charges in connection to this shooting, according to the department.

Police say both suspects are armed and dangerous.

The department says it needs the public's help to arrest them.

Anyone with information about this case should call police at 229-985-3131 or 229-616-7470.

