Moultrie shooting victim identified

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

November 12, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — A teenager who was shot in an apparent drive-by incident in Moultrie Saturday night has been identified by authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Jayla Alexander, 18, was hit by gunfire, and died as a result of those injuries.

So far, we don’t know a motive for the deadly shooting that happened in the 800 block of 12th Avenue, Southeast.

A witness we talked to said that gunfire is an all-too-common occurrence in the neighborhood.

Authorities are still examining the case, and if you can help with information, call the Moultrie Police Department or the GBI.

