Mount Vesuvius eruption turned ancient victim’s brain to glass

Scientists say the ancient blast of Mount Vesuvius turned the brain matter of one victim into glass.

That’s according to a study of the victim published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Officials at the Herculaneum archaeology site said Thursday it was the first time the phenomenon of vitrification has been verified from a volcanic eruption.

The eruption of Vesuvius in the year 79 instantly killed the inhabitants of Pompeii and neighboring Herculaneum, burying an area 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the volcano in ash in just a few hours.

The remains of a man lying on a wooden bed were discovered at Herculaneum in the 1960s.

