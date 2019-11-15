Multiple Seminoles, including Cam Akers, out vs. Alabama State due to injury

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

November 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State provided an update on multiple players on Friday afternoon.

Running back Cam Akers is out with an injury and is expected to return for the Florida game (Nov. 30). His injury was referenced by former head coach Willie Taggart after the loss to Miami.

FSU has just one other scholarship back currently with the roster, Khalan Laborn, and he has also recently dealt with injuries.

Linebacker Dontavious Jackson, who missed last week’s win at Boston College, is expected to play. He has dealt with a hand injury that required surgery.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty is out with an injury and is expected to return for the Florida game. He was very limited last week at Boston College, making an appearance on the hands team for an onside kick attempt.

Gabe Nabers started in his tight end spot last week.

Offensive guard Dontae Lucas, who missed last week’s win at Boston College, is expected to play.

He did not travel with the team last week. Maurice Smith started in his place.

Offensive tackle Darius Washington is out with an injury that will require surgery. He has appeared in four games and will redshirt the 2019 season.

FSU could turn to Abdul Bello, Jauan Williams or another lineman in his place.

FSU kicks off against Alabama State at noon on Saturday.