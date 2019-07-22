Multiple citations of e-scooter riders issued in week one of Tallahassee pilot program

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- E-scooter safety is a hot topic in Tallahassee, with 1,000 scooters zipping around the area.

Riders may not realize they have to follow the rules of the road when operating e-scooters; citations from last week show some are unaware of the regulations.

There were multiple citations of scooter riders this past Friday night, nine in total.

Four were for running through stop signs, and one was for running through a red light.

WCTV counted 15 citations in total since last Monday when the pilot began. One was for a juvenile not wearing a helmet.

There have not been any DUIs on e-scooters in Tallahassee at this time.

"So e-scooters are allowed to ride in the roadway, in bike lanes, and if the bike lane is not visibly marked, then they can ride to the immediate right of the roadway. They can also ride on sidewalks, now, you cannot get a DUI riding on the sidewalk, but you can get a DUI when riding in the roadway," said TPD Public Information Officer Damon Miller.

TPD is asking that residents be mindful of their surroundings at all times when operating a scooter.

"If you are planning on drinking, just be mindful of your tolerance level one, and also two, just be mindful that if you're riding in the roadway, not a lot of people are wearing a helmet when riding in the roadway, which can be very dangerous in itself," said Officer Miller.

TPD is also asking that if there is a scooter left on your private property, do not call the police department. You can call 891-RIDE, move the scooter yourself, or contact that company directly.