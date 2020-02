By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Department of Public Safety says a school bus got in a crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Scott Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BPS says although multiple injuries were reported, neither students nor the bus driver were hurt in the crash.

BPS says to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.