Multiple law enforcement agencies looking for man accused of thefts and burglaries

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Officials in Leon and Gadsden Counties and South Georgia are looking for 40-year-old Casey Mack Goodson.

According to police, he's connected to various burglaries and thefts in Gadsden County. He also has battery charges.

Goodson is being described as 6'3 and weighing at about 200lbs. The picture shows him clean shaven, but officials also think he may have a beard.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the police.