By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 17, 2019

QUINCY, Fla.(WCTV) --- Multiple people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Quincy city limits.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s office tells WCTV it happened in the Stevens and Williams Street Subdivision Community Sunday evening.

Right now, details are scarce, but GCSO says two to three people were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

We’ll update this story as soon as we get more details.