Multiple tornadoes causing damage in Madison County

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 1, 2020

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Michael Fellers was driving in a large truck through Greenville when noticed something a bit out of the ordinary Tuesday afternoon - especially when his phone gave notice of a tornado warning.

“Before you know it, the wind was whipping real hard. And I started seeing trees and material and I was like ‘uh-oh,’” he said.

Fellers, who is from Missouri, realized that he was driving through a tornado just south of Greenville near the I-10 exit on U.S. Hwy 221. After hunkering down in his truck, he was able to get through it without injury.

“I got a little damage on my truck, but thankfully I made it out,” Fellers said.

The twister he drove through was one of three confirmed in Madison County, according to the National Weather Service’s statement issued Wednesday evening.

The one Fellers was hit by, and many others, was rated an EF-1 after the NWS surveyed the damage Wednesday. Estimated peak winds were at 90 mph, and began its journey 3 miles south of Greenville and just west of U.S. Hwy 221 at 4:15 p.m. The tornado ended its 11-mile path just 2 miles southwest of Madison 15 minutes later according to the report.

One of the first stops was at Wanda Byington’s house. Byington was inside when she got the alert for a tornado warning on her mobile phone.

“When the storm hit, I went and got in a closet in my house,” Byington said.

After it was over, she looked to see what the storm had done.

“I saw the power pole was twisted in two and the lines were on the ground, I thought ‘well, I better not go back there,’” she said.

She said her driveway was blocked, but was since cleared. But damage remained on and near her property Wednesday afternoon including a large oak tree that fell on a structure in her back yard as well as slight damage to her roof and skirting of the home. Byington said she was worried about her car, but it made it unscathed. She felt lucky.

“I was just thinking, ‘thank you for not letting this house go. I can clean this up,’” Byington said.

Just up the road, Darren Bass was standing at his front door watching the light rain fall when he noticed a sudden change.

“The rain started to get really, really hard,” Bass said. “And I noticed the wind from the north started picking up and started seeing stuff being sucked across the yard.”

Bass said he then noticed the wind suddenly switching from the south. That’s when Bass said he knew it was a tornado.

“I told my daughter she had to run and go get in the tub right then immediately. And I could see the trees just snapping,” he said. “And it just happened in the matter of two to three minutes.”

There were no injures reported with the Greenville tornado, according to the NWS’ report. There were also no injuries with the other two tornadoes in the county Tuesday afternoon.

Less than a half hour before the Greenville tornado, an EF-1 twister began 4 miles south-southwest of Lamont in Jefferson County and traveled to near Sirmans in Madison County, according to the report. The tornado traveled 9 miles with a maximum width of 150 years and a maximum wind of 90 mph. Damage consisted of “hundreds of snapped and uprooted trees,” according to the report.

The third tornado, though brief, likely spawned from same thunderstorm that carried the Greenville tornado. The NWS said an EF-0 tornado started one mile southeast of Madison at 4:33 p.m. and only traveled nearly a tenth of a mile. A business suffered roof damage and had a window blown in, according to the report. There was also damage to an outbuilding on South Duval Street, as well as scattered light tree damage in the vicinity.

Meteorologist Hannah Messier also contributed to this report