Murder suspect accused of shooting child, hitting teen with car

By: Associated Press
April 17, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Georgia is accused of shooting a 2-year-old girl in Tennessee and then crashing a car into a teen while fleeing police.

News outlets report 29-year-old Victor Lynn Parson was arrested Monday. Police in DeKalb County, Georgia, accuse him of killing his mother's fiance on Sunday.

Arrest warrants say Parson was visiting a longtime friend in Knoxville, Tennessee, when he shot the friend's girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter. They were hospitalized. Their conditions are unclear.

Knoxville police say Parson then fled an attempted traffic stop and hit a 13-year-old boy who was riding a scooter. The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Parson escaped authorities during the pursuit but was arrested the next morning on charges including attempted murder. He's awaiting extradition to Georgia.

 
