Murder suspects in custody after manhunt in Mitchell County

April 10, 2019

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A manhunt for a murder suspect ended early Wednesday morning. Both suspects accused in the death of a Pelham man are now in custody.

58-year-old Wayne Smith was found dead inside his home on Wilder Street in Pelham on March 22. The Pelham Police Department says his home was ransacked and he was killed by a single gunshot.

Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick said Tuesday they had issued warrants for the arrests of Ricky Simmons, Jr., 34, and Brandy Vaughn, 29.

Vaughn was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Camilla. Police say Simmons took off on foot and went into hiding.

The Pelham Police Department, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Corrections launched a search for Simmons. He was captured around 2 a.m. Wednesday off of Big Creek Road just north of Meigs.

Simmons and Vaughn are being held at the Mitchell County Jail for the murder of Smith.

