Museum of Flight brings history to Thunder Over South Georgia

November 1, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Rumblings of thunder are roaring through Valdosta, but this year not all of the action is happening in the sky.

On Friday demonstration teams made their final practice flights ahead of this weekend's Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show.

Demonstration teams from the United States Air Force, as well as the United States Navy Blue Angels, will fill the sky over Moody Air Force Base.

But on the ground, the Museum of Flight will be bringing history to the base.

John Shook, 94, is a World War II veteran. He will be traveling with the Museum of Flight, a non-profit in Rome, Georgia. The team flies antique military planes to air shows around the country.

Shook said the planes he sees at these air shows are unlike anything he has seen.

"It's amazing," Shook said. "We didn't dream of anything like this."

In the early 1940s, Shook spent three years in the Army Air Corps serving as a right waist gunner, even spending a brief time at Moody Air Force Base in 1944 before heading overseas.

Now 75 years later, the veteran continues to serve others through his memories, and reminding people of lessons from the past.

"I'd like them to remember our heritage with these airplanes, and the planes before these, because people just don't know what went on," he said. "I taught school for 32 years, and the kids I taught knew nothing about World War II. I'm glad to see things like this that have come about. If you don't study history it's going to repeat itself. You have to know history."

The Museum of Flight will give plane tours during the air show. Shook said they will travel to Sarasota next week, and from there the crew will fly back to Rome.

