Mysterious death investigation underway on North Macomb Street

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a mysterious death on North Macomb Street.

Officials arrived on the scene at about 9:30 this morning to find a dead body in the woods near the 300 block of North Macomb Street.

TPD's violent crimes unit has been assigned to the case. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200. You can also call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.