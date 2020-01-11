N Korea: Trump’s birthday greet not enough to resume talks

A North Korean official says the U.S. and South Korea are dreaming if they think that President Donald Trump’s sending a birthday message would get leader Kim Jong Un back to the negotiating table.

Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan repeated the North’s deep frustrations over stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and stressed that the country will never fully deal away its nuclear capabilities for ending U.S.-led sanctions despite its economic difficulties.

He also ridiculed Seoul saying it was clinging to its role as a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.