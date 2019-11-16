NAACP releases disciplinary history for two TPD chief finalists

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The local branch of the NAACP released personnel records for two of the three finalists competing to become the next Tallahassee Police Chief Saturday.

In a statement, the group said it requested and received files for the two candidates currently working for TPD, Majors Lawrence Revell and Lonnie Scott. Records for the third candidate, St. Petersburg Assistant Chief Antonio Gilliam, were expected Monday.

This comes as the NAACP calls for greater transparency in the search process. A 1996 fatal shooting involving Major Revell has overshadowed the campaign. He was cleared by an internal investigation and a grand jury.

WCTV is currently combing through the background files. Our news team is waiting until all three candidate records are available before reporting on their contents.