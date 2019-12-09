NAS Pensacola releases injury update and gate access information

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola has released an update for the eight victims from the active shooter situation on December 6th.

According to the tweet sent out, five victims have been discharged from the hospital and are now at home. Three others remain in the hospital and are in stable condition.

The update also provided information on access to the base. Right now, the base is closed to the public and can only be accessed by DoD ID card holders.

WCTV will continue to provide updates as this story continues to develop.

