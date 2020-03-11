NBA suspending season after All-Star tests positive for coronavirus

A team attendant uses protective gloves to wipe down seats in the players' bench area during an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Updated: Wed 9:46 PM, Mar 11, 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 11, 2020

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCTV) -- The National Basketball Association has announced they are suspending their season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.


In the statement, the league says play will be suspended following tonight's games "until further notice," and that the league will use the hiatus to "determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Wednesday's game between Utah and Oklahoma City was suspended prior to tip off.

 
