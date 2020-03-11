NBA suspending season after All-Star tests positive for coronavirus

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCTV) -- The National Basketball Association has announced they are suspending their season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The NBA has suspended the season in the wake of the Coronavirus Crisis. Its official statement: pic.twitter.com/x3X6pddmSq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2020

In the statement, the league says play will be suspended following tonight's games "until further notice," and that the league will use the hiatus to "determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Wednesday's game between Utah and Oklahoma City was suspended prior to tip off.