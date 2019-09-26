NCAA bans Georgia Tech men’s basketball team from 2019-20 postseason

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

September 26, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has been banned from the 2019-20 postseason with four years of probation, according to NCAA.

The ban is a result of two Georgia Tech boosters who provided impermissible benefits to the men’s basketball program, according to the NCAA.

The first set of violations resulted from the recruitment of a highly-touted prospect, according to the Division I Committee on Infractions panel.

While the prospect was on campus for an official visit, a former assistant coach arranged for the prospect and the student-athlete to interact with the booster, who was a former Georgia Tech and NBA player, the committee found.

During his visit, they visited the booster’s home, a strip club and ate at a lounge owned by an NBA player, according to the committee.

Once inside the club, the booster provided them with $300 each to spend.

The committee said the former assistant coach violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he did not cooperate with the investigation.

The booster also engaged in impermissible recruitment when he texted and called a potential transfer student-athlete, according to the committee’s findings.

The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to hand down the following measures:

Four years of probation.



A 2019-20 postseason ban for the men’s basketball team.



A fine of $5,000 plus 2 percent of the men’s basketball program budget.



A reduction of one men’s basketball scholarship during each year of probation.



Recruiting restrictions for the men’s basketball program that will apply for each year of probation, including: an eight-week ban on unofficial visits, a three-visit reduction from the permissible number of official visits, an eight-week ban on recruiting communications and reduction of 19 recruiting-person days from the permissible number.



A three-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.



A vacation of records in which the men’s basketball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public decision release.



A prohibition from scheduling official visits in conjunction with home men’s basketball competitions during the first two years of probation.

