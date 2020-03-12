NCAA cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments, remaining championships

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association has announced all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020

Aside from basketball, impacted sports include gymnastics, ice hockey, indoor and outdoor track and field, baseball, softball, beach volleyball, golf and lacrosse, among others.

Prior to the NCAA's announcement, Florida State and the ACC announced that all athletic-related events were suspended until further notice.

This is a developing story.