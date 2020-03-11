NCAA: No fans to attend upcoming championshp games

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 11, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) -- In a Tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, NCAA President Mark Emmert says only "essential staff and limited family," will be in attendance for upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball championships.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday, suggesting NCAA events be played without a crowd.
The full NCAA statement can be seen below.
"The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.
This is a developing story.