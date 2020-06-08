NCAA set to approve six-week calendar for ramp-up to college football season

By: Brandon Marcello | 247Sports

A six-week plan to gear up for an on-time start to the college football season is expected to be introduced this week and approved by two NCAA committees.

The NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee has prepared a four-phase plan for the season that includes a six-week period of mandatory workouts that include walk-throughs in July and preseason camp beginning in early August. 247Sports obtained a copy of the calendar detailing a return to football after sports were placed on hold in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. News of the proposal was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The plan will need final approval from the Division I Council, which is tentatively scheduled to meet June 17.

Teams with seasons starting Labor Day Weekend can begin working with their players in person as early as July 13, at least 25 days before the first permissible preseason practice date. Teams participating in Week 0 games will be able to move the proposed dates up one week in the calendar due to games set for late August. Those schools can begin mandatory workouts as early as July 6.

Players and coaches will be allowed to use a football in drills starting as early as July 24 (July 17 for Week 0 teams) as they run through walk-throughs and meetings totaling 20 hours per week. Preseason practices can begin as soon as Aug. 7 (or 29 days before the team’s first game) for those teams beginning the season over Labor Day Weekend.

The first phase of the plan is already underway as football players began returning to campuses June 1 for voluntary workouts. Fifty-one of the 65 schools in the Power 5 have started or scheduled their voluntary workouts so far, according to a survey conducted by 247Sports.

Testing protocols for the coronavirus vary wildly across college football. Some are testing only players showing symptoms, while others are requiring all players to participate in both COVID-19 and antibody tests. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told 247Sports he is hopeful the Power 5 conferences will formulate a universal testing protocol for in-season use, particularly as teams cross state borders and play non-conference games.

Several players across the country have tested positive for the novel virus, though many are asymptomatic. At least five Alabama football players and seven Arkansas State players tested positive for the virus last week.

Proposed preseason calendar



Voluntary workouts: June 1-25 (virtual instruction 8 hours per week)



Mandatory workouts: July 13, 25 days before first permissible preseason practice date



Walk-throughs and meetings: July 24, 14 days before first preseason practice date (8 hours weight training, 6 hours walk-through with football, 6 hours for meetings)

