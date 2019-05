By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The North Florida Christian softball team was eliminated from the state playoffs in the region finals, falling to University Christian, 16-11.

NFC held an 8-1 lead through the fourth inning, but UC came roaring back, scoring 15 runs down the stretch while holding the Eagles at bay.

