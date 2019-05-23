NFC leaves Tallahassee for state semis in Fort Myers

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The NFC Eagles are officially Fort Myers bound as the team left Tallahassee for the state semis as they look for their first state title since 2014.

Having won seven of their last eight games, the Eagles have hit their stride at the right time.

Pitching, hitting, you name it, skipper Mike Posey has these guys locked in.

But, they know a challenge awaits them on Friday; NFC faces the same Canterbury team they fell to in the championship game last year.

But, the past is the past, and Posey says this team is keeping the focus solely on themselves.

"Yeah, we played them last year in the finals. They've been there the last five years and they've won the last three in a row so they're definitely the favorite," Posey said. "We're the underdog so we just gotta go in there and play like we've been playing and play hard. We just have to worry about us not worry about someone else."

The Eagles get underway at 10 a.m. on Friday.