NFC prepared to strive for ninth title with target on their back

July 23, 2019

July 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- All throughout the 2018 season, the motto for North Florida Christian was "Chasin' Eight." Not only did the Eagles chase their eight state championship a season ago, but captured it as well.

Now, entering 2019, the slogan has changed; Grind for Nine.

At Monday's 4QuartersOnline Media Day, the team discussed their chase for a repeat and their motto certainly encapsulates what's ahead.

It'll be quite the grind for NFC, who is losing quite a few players off of last year's squad, including quarterback JD Jerry.

But, the team is confident sophomore Drew Farou can fill the void left behind.

However, personnel can be worked out. The toughest challenge for the Eagles this year is entering with a target on their back.

The team says that's nothing new for a storied program like theirs.

"One of the things about being at NFC, you have that target on your back and reputation of being that school that brings that to the forefront everywhere we go," assistant coach Jim Moore said. "There always seems to be the big game of the week, so that helps us along the season. We try to tell each one of these guys that they're representing the school and go out to prepare to play your best and if you play your best, then good things will happen."

