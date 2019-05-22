NFC ready to avenge last year's state championship loss in Fort Myers

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After falling in last year's state title game, the NFC Eagles enter state semifinal action on Thursday with a chip on their shoulder.

NFC is set to face Canterbury in Fort Myers.

A win for the Eagles and they'll play for all the marbles on Friday night.

The team is prepared, excited and say they're ready to avenge last year's loss and bring home the state trophy.

"It's what we've been working on for a whole year now," said NFC shortstop Joshua Tease. "It left such a bad taste in our mouth, leaving Fort Myers last year so every game, every practice ,every ground ball is to prepare us to get to that moment again.

"We gotta keep doing what we're doing," added head coach Mike Posey. "You try not to change anything. You're going to a big stadium, which is a change. Some of our guys are used to that, we played in those before, but you just can't think any differently then what you've been doing. You've gotta approach it just like another game."

The Eagles are set for a 10 a.m. first pitch from Fort Myers on Friday. A win, and they'll face the winner between Lakeland Christian and Sagemont for the FHSAA 3A title.