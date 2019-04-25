NFL Draft Day 1 Live Blog

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCTV) -- The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and there are several local players who could go on the draft's first day, as well as four local teams with picks to make as they look ahead to 2019 and beyond.
Several players from Florida colleges, including FSU's Brian Burns and Florida's Jawaan Taylor, are projected to hear their names called.
Our four "local" teams - the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - all hold their picks inside the Top 14, with some speculation the Falcons could make a play to move up for some defensive help.
The first round picks each team has are:
This story will be filled with updates and analysis as picks with local ties or interest are made. Enjoy night one!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin White (5th overall)
White recorded 62 solo tackles and assisted on 61 others last year to lead LSU on defense. He also forced two fumbles.
Tampa ranked 27th in the league in total yards allowed and White should be a nice addition to an increasingly bolstered linebacking corps.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen (7th overall)
Josh Allen was available at #7 overall so the Jags pounced on one of the best linebackers in the draft. He led the Kentucky Wildcats with 88 total tackles this year and recorded 17 sacks.
Jacksonville was solid against the run, #19 in the league after allowing 4.3 yards a carry, but Allen will certainly improve the middle level. This is a win on all levels for Jags fans.