NFL Draft Day 1 Live Blog

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCTV) -- The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and there are several local players who could go on the draft's first day, as well as four local teams with picks to make as they look ahead to 2019 and beyond.

Several players from Florida colleges, including FSU's Brian Burns and Florida's Jawaan Taylor, are projected to hear their names called.

Our four "local" teams - the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - all hold their picks inside the Top 14, with some speculation the Falcons could make a play to move up for some defensive help.

The first round picks each team has are:

Tampa Bay - #5 overall



Jacksonville - #7 overall



Miami - #13 overall

