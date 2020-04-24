NFL Draft expert says Akers could have been first-night selection under 'better situation' at FSU

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
By 
Posted:

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- You could say Cam Akers was the right man at the wrong time for Florida State.

The heir apparent to Dalvin Cook clearly possesses the right skillset to succeed at the next level.

Akers is a consensus Day 2 pick at the 2020 NFL Draft, but according to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, the talented tailback could have been selected the night before, had the circumstances around him been better in Tallahassee.

"I could walk down the street here outside my house and I promise you I could find a very similar offensive line to the one he ran behind at Florida State and this kid didn't complain he just put his head down and ran hard," Jeremiah told reporters on a pre-draft conference call last week. "I think if he was in a little better situation we would be talking about him even higher than he is."

Akers is a near-consensus Top 60 player in this year's NFL Draft.



Day 2 of the NFL Draft, consisting of the second and third rounds, begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

 