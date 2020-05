NFL announces 2020 schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thursday night, the NFL announced its full 2020 schedule despite uncertainties if the season will be played on time or at all.

Full schedules for each of our four local teams can be seen below.

Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 13: vs. SeattleSept. 20 @ DallasSept. 27: vs. ChicagoOct. 5: @ Green Bay (Monday Night Football)Oct. 11: vs. CarolinaOct. 18: @ MinnesotaOct. 25: vs. DetroitOct. 29: @ Carolina (Thursday Night Football)Nov. 8: vs. DenverNov. 15: BYENov. 22: @ New OrleansNov. 29: vs. Las VegasDec. 6: vs. New OrleansDec. 13: @ Los Angeles ChargersDec. 20: vs. Tampa BayDec. 27: @ Kansas CityJan. 3: @ Tampa Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 13: vs. IndianapolisSept. 20: @ TennesseeSept. 24: vs. Miami (Thursday Night Football)Oct. 4: @ CincinnatiOct. 11: @ HoustonOct. 18: vs. DetroitOct 25: BYENov. 1: @ Los Angeles ChargersNov. 8: vs. HoustonNov. 15: @ Green BayNov. 22: vs. PittsburghNov. 29: vs. ClevelandDec. 6: @ MinnesotaDec. 13: vs. TennesseeDec. 20: @ BaltimoreDec. 27: vs. ChicagoJan 3: @ Indianapolis

Miami Dolphins

Sept. 13: @ New EnglandSept. 20: vs. BuffaloSept. 24: @ JacksonvilleOct. 4: SeattleOct. 11: @ San FranciscoOct. 18: @ DenverOct. 25: vs. Los Angeles ChargersNov. 1: vs. Los Angeles RamsNov. 8: @ ArizonaNov. 15: vs. New York JetsNov. 22: BYENov. 29: @ New York JetsDec. 6: vs. CincinnatiDec. 13: vs. Kansas CityDec. 20: vs. New EnglandDec. 27: @ Las VegasJan. 3: @ Buffalo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 13: @ New OrleansSept. 20: vs. CarolinaSept. 27: @ DenverOct. 4: vs. Los Angeles ChargersOct. 8: @ Bears (Thursday Night Football)Oct. 18: vs. Green BayOct. 25: @ Las Vegas (Sunday Night Football)Nov. 2: @ New York Giants (Monday Night Football)Nov. 8: vs. New Orleans (Sunday Night Football)Nov. 15: @ CarolinaNov. 23: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)Nov. 29: vs. Kansas CityDec. 6: BYEDec. 13: vs. MinnesotaDec. 20: @ AtlantaDec. 26/27 (TBD): @ DetroitJan. 3: vs. Atlanta