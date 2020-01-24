NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis

The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis.

Attorneys for several men suing the church say 276 documents they obtained through discovery show the NFL team aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”

Saints attorneys dispute any suggestion the team helped cover up crimes and say the documents were intended to be private.

