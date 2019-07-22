NHC: Disturbance near Bahamas has low chance of development

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

July 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of showers near the Bahamas for possible tropical development. As of the 8 AM Monday advisory, the NHC is giving that disturbance a 30% chance of tropical development in the next two days and the next five days.

The tropical wave, dubbed Invest 94-L, will move northwest, approaching south Florida by Tuesday. However, strong upper-level winds will limit tropical development. When it comes to tropical development, strong upper level winds and wind shear tear at the top of clouds and storms, making it difficult for clouds and storms to become more organized with a stacked presentation. This cluster of showers will likely increase rain chances in South Florida.

The tropical wave near the Bahamas will keep east of our local area in North Florida/South Georgia. It will mainly be a rainmaker for South Florida. pic.twitter.com/8XU0VQgLt0 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) July 22, 2019

Forecast models agree on a north to northeast turn by Wednesday as a cold front pushes through North Florida and South Georgia. The tropical disturbance is not expected to impact local North Florida or South Georgia. Instead, the increased rain chances across the local area will be due to the passing cold front.

Click here to go to the WCTV Hurricane page.