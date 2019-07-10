NHC: Low in Gulf likely be a tropical system by Thursday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

July 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Wednesday morning, which could possibly become a hurricane as it slowly moves westward.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the center of the broad low was 170 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River as it moved west-southwest at 8 mph. The minimum central pressure was at 1011 millibars with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

The NHC is issuing advisories on the potential system, giving those along the Gulf coast a heads up on the expected development of the low.

The official forecast has the storm moving westerly to southwesterly through the end of the week, then curving northward within a break in the ridge of high pressure. The cone of uncertainty was in place from near Galveston, Texas to eastern Louisiana. The NHC's forecast as the storm becoming a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale and making landfall during the weekend.

Impacts for the Big Bend and South Georgia will continue to be higher rain chances as the deep moisture from the low continue to make its way into our area. There is also a threat of higher surf and rip currents in area beaches.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the storm Thursday afternoon.