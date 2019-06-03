Tropical disturbance in Southern Gulf of Mexico has 60% chance of development

Mon 1:22 PM, Jun 03, 2019

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team
June 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- A disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is being monitored for tropical development. Satellite imagery of the disturbance shows a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms.


The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance a 60% chance of development in the next two days and for the next five days. The disturbance is expected to continue on a northwest path towards eastern Mexico. Regardless of development, it will bring periods of heavy rain to Mexico. It is not a threat to North Florida and South Georgia.


Forecast models for the disturbance show a northwest path towards Mexico. Beyond that, there is a chance some of the tropical moisture could reach Texas, bringing rain by Thursday to that region. Parts of Louisiana could receive some rainfall by Friday. Air Force Reconnaissance aircrafts will investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon.

 