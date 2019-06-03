Tropical disturbance in Southern Gulf of Mexico has 60% chance of development

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

June 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- A disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is being monitored for tropical development. Satellite imagery of the disturbance shows a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Bay of Campeche remains disorganized on Satellite imagery, but shows some signs of convection over the Gulf over this loop of the past 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/HDcCmj1Rgo — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) June 3, 2019

The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance a 60% chance of development in the next two days and for the next five days. The disturbance is expected to continue on a northwest path towards eastern Mexico. Regardless of development, it will bring periods of heavy rain to Mexico. It is not a threat to North Florida and South Georgia.

Forecast models in good agreement that the tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will push NW towards Mexico. Trop moisture could bring rain to TX later on.

No threat to N. FL./S. GA pic.twitter.com/lsIvlBXpve — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) June 3, 2019

Forecast models for the disturbance show a northwest path towards Mexico. Beyond that, there is a chance some of the tropical moisture could reach Texas, bringing rain by Thursday to that region. Parts of Louisiana could receive some rainfall by Friday. Air Force Reconnaissance aircrafts will investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon.