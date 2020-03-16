NJCAA announces basketball tournaments, spring sports seasons canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced they are canceling all upcoming basketball championships, as well as the rest of the spring athletic season, effective immediately.

NJCAA's full release can be seen below.

Originally, the NJCAA announced they had postponed their basketball tournament until at Monday, April 20.

Tallahassee Community College was the #12 seed, earning an at-large bid and appearing in the JUCO tournament for the first time since 2011.

TCC also sees their regular seasons for baseball, softball and track and field come to an end.

TCC baseball finishes the year 20-9, while the softball team ends their campaign with a 12-14 overall mark.