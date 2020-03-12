NJCAA announces postponement of basketball tournaments

March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) -- The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced they are postponing national championship events for both upcoming DI and DIII men's and women's basketball tournaments.

NJCAA says the tournaments have been postponed until Monday, April 20.

Tallahassee Community College was set to participate in next week's originally scheduled tournament.

