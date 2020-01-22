NTSB and FAA investigating small plane crash near Tallahassee International Airport

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- WCTV is working to learn more about a small plane crash that happened just south of the Tallahassee International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The type of plane that crashed was a Grumman AA-5.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation into the crash; a team from the FAA was scheduled to be on site Wednesday gathering any evidence.

According to the FAA website, the owner of the plane is Adam Korinek, who is from Winter Haven, Florida. It is not known if he was on the plane at the time of the crash; the FAA says it does not release names of people aboard aircraft.

The flight was not scheduled to land in Tallahassee and did not depart from TLH, but the pilot tried to divert to the airport after engine trouble. The FAA has told WCTV it does not yet know where the plane came from or where it was headed.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Edward Kirkland has lived in the area since 1986; he did not hear the plane crash, but told WCTV it's not the first one near his home.

Kirkland said there was another plane crash about 20 years ago that left two people dead.

WCTV was not allowed on scene of the Tuesday's crash, but based on pictures provided by the City of Tallahassee, Kirkland described where he believes it was.

"It looked like it was right in the edge of the woods. There's a big sandpit down here, and it looked like he was trying to make it to the sandpit to me," Kirkland said. "I wouldn't guarantee that, but if I was flying and I seen an opening, I'd be trying to get to it too. Just looking at the pictures it seemed like he just made it into the trees, and he missed a big pine tree."

Kirkland said he hears many small planes, and often worries about them.

"Sometimes they come by, these little small planes, they spit and sputter, I don't know if they're backfiring or what they're doing, but you wonder when you hear it, you think, 'are they going to make it to the airport?' Basically, after seeing two crash, or even just one crash down here," he said.

The Tallahassee International Airport told WCTV the crash has nothing to do with the localizer that was damaged last Monday. That damage is located on the east-west runway, and this plane was attempting to land on the north-south runway. Additionally, the localizer would not have been needed on Tuesday because of the clear weather.

