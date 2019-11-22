National Weather Service hosts seminar on flooding, drought for local partners

By: Charles Roop |WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Nov. 22, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Two local National Weather Service offices held a workshop for emergency managers, government officials and meteorologists to discuss flooding and drought Friday.

Dozens of attendees of all stripes, from the Georgia Department of Transportation, to the Suwannee River Water Management District and the Florida Division of Emergency Management heard about flooding and droughts and their impacts on the area. Talks included the discussion of large-scale patterns that play a role in droughts in the Big Bend and South Georgia, how the United States Geological Survey monitors and maintains river gages in South Georgia and how NWS partners would handle releasing flood information based on reports and images sent to the NWS.

“[The benefit is] learning how we can better communicate with the public,” Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist and the Senior Service Hydrologist at the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, said after the event. “Our partners in the media and emergency managers who are directly [interacting] with the public give us feedback on how our products can reach the widest audience possible.”

The products discussed had to do with flooding, and how to better warn those of impending flooding hazards.

Godsey says hosting these sessions helps everyone that has a stake in the weather enterprise “to do their job a little bit better.”

"Having a room full of folks where we can sit down and discuss different parts of the flood program really helps and benefits us all and benefits the public, as well," Godsey said.

This meeting comes ahead of the winter rainy season. Godsey reminds residents to check if they live in a flood zone and to know what to do if flooding threatens a home or property.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

