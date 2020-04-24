NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Jackson County Thursday

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jackson County, southwest of Marianna, on Thursday night.

NWS says more information will follow following further survey work.

 