NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Jackson County Thursday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jackson County, southwest of Marianna, on Thursday night.

⚠️Preliminary tornado ratings assigned to several tornadoes in the FL Panhandle.



Please view the information below. Tornadoes that occurred in Defuniak Springs, Panama City, Panama City Beach, northern Washington county, SW Jackson county, have been given preliminary ratings. pic.twitter.com/oTAZfgOQDw — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 24, 2020

NWS says more information will follow following further survey work.